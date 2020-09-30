Whenever I'm re-visiting a tab I would like to see the content of that webpage exactly in that state it was when I left the tab the last time regardless if the server made any updates to this page and even if the page or URL does not exist anymore. Only a manual reload should update the content to the actual state.

This should work also across browser restarts.

This should certainly being just an option and while prefering it being then the default state of every tab, it would be somehow OK for me if I need to set it manually on tabs.