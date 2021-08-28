@Pesala It's useful, if you don't know a language well. Therefore, I'm a German native speaker and I watch videos in English or Spanish. If I know not a word, I stop the video and I show the word with the sidebar with a German-English dictionary or a German-Spanish dictionary (made possible with Linguee). I use also other sites, like Google Translate plus phonetic sites. This technique worked for me very well, but I didn't make this only, I have also an extension if I copy the words, they are in the extension saved. Later of the video I create a list on Quizlet and learned it out, or I learn this on a paper (therefore, index cards). To learn new words, is this very useful. You could use it, also for other things.

If my grammar are broken, I am sorry, but with videos you can't learn the grammar, so I bought a grammar book, and I am learning with the book the grammar.