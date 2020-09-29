Create Searchable Index of Bookmark Contents and Web History
Sometimes you are trying to find a site you found in the past, but can't remember any of the keywords in the page title when you search your bookmarks and web history. If there was a way to index your web history, or run a query on the content of the sites in your history, you will be more likely to find what you are looking for.
Memex is an example of something that does this, but it's implementation is slow, has unnecessary features, and isn't integrated into the browser.
The million dollar question, is how do you index pages, without slowing everything down?
Pesala Ambassador
@k7gV8Y You can enter some easy to remember searchable text in the bookmark description. Nicknames are even more useful; just enter a few letters in the URL field to open the bookmark.
