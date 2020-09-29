Sometimes you are trying to find a site you found in the past, but can't remember any of the keywords in the page title when you search your bookmarks and web history. If there was a way to index your web history, or run a query on the content of the sites in your history, you will be more likely to find what you are looking for.

Memex is an example of something that does this, but it's implementation is slow, has unnecessary features, and isn't integrated into the browser.

The million dollar question, is how do you index pages, without slowing everything down?