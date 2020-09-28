This is a duplicate request, please search & vote for the original feature request to show your support. I too have a very large bookmarks collection. To scroll quickly through the list, I "throw" the list by swiping quickly and lifting my finger off the screen as part of that motion. You can do this a few times and it gains "momentum" to scroll quickly. To stop it, I just touch and hold my thumb to the screen, then scroll up or down a little in whichever direction I want to go, or throw it again.

After a little practice, I've gotten pretty decent at throwing to very close to where I want to be. I use this same technique on other long lists, like lists I've created & use frequently on websites, which aren't part of the browser, but still benefit from this technique.

You can also throw the list with less than full force. I've gotten pretty good at throwing to exact locations I use more than once within a few a hours or days. Sometimes it's a gentle toss, sometimes it's 2 or 3 hard throws then stopping it after a certain delay. If you go too far, you stop sooner next time, too short you stop later. It's a useful skill as Vivaldi can't fix the long lists in websites.