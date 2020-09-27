Hey,

I've been trying to find an extension in the chrome store and in the firefox addons, but I haven't been able to find an extension that, when the sound of a window stops, for example a youtube video or a spotify song, the sound softly fades away.

Often when we listen to any kind of music it leaves us in a mood, whether it's calm or energetic. But when we have to stop the song, the fact that it stops suddenly breaks all the immersion that the music/sound had created.

That's why I would like to ask for an audio window fader, it would be activated by default, and it would be nice to have a blacklist of pages where you don't want the fader to work, for those occasions when it would be annoying. Setting the volume to zero with some echo.

Community, what do you think?