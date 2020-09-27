Sound fader when audio stops in a tab.
-
JaximoTP98
Hey,
I've been trying to find an extension in the chrome store and in the firefox addons, but I haven't been able to find an extension that, when the sound of a window stops, for example a youtube video or a spotify song, the sound softly fades away.
Often when we listen to any kind of music it leaves us in a mood, whether it's calm or energetic. But when we have to stop the song, the fact that it stops suddenly breaks all the immersion that the music/sound had created.
That's why I would like to ask for an audio window fader, it would be activated by default, and it would be nice to have a blacklist of pages where you don't want the fader to work, for those occasions when it would be annoying. Setting the volume to zero with some echo.
Community, what do you think?
-
@JaximoTP98 this mightbe tricky to implement. You would need to know in advance when a song was going to end (it might not end at the end of the audio track), and streaming audio makes it difficult to peek to the end
The other option is to wait until the music is downloaded and then play it on a delay while or is processed.
And how do you differentiates with voice which you might not want to fade?
So many complications.
-
Vincent500
I would like a feature like this. Do you mean that you want a fade when you manually pause the sound (e.g. via control buttons on a headphone)? Adding a 0.4 seconds or so fade out (on pause) and fade in (on resume) would indeed be a nice subtle touch.
If you want a fade at the beginning or end of a song, you can also implement it like the crossfade Spotify did. Just give users a slider where they can set how many seconds before the start or end, they want a fade. This is a rough method because like LonM already said, some audio fades outs by itself and has no sound the last few seconds. As far as I know, Spotify just fades, no matter if the song ends a few seconds before the end.
-
JaximoTP98
I think it would be a simpler system, the fader only works when you stop it manually, not when there is a spotify queue or when youtube jumps to another video automatically. Simply when vivaldi detects that the sound of a window has been manually paused by the user, the sound will slowly fade away. Vivaldi does not do this in playlists because sometimes it will cut off parts of the song that are meant to be heard.
It would work like this:
The user stops the audio in a tab*.
-> Vivaldi progressively reduces the audio to 0
User resumes audio on a tab
-> Vivaldi does not execute the fader, as it could interfere with words or listening to things when we hit play.
I don't know if Vivaldi already has a windowed audio volume manager, but if it does then the implementation should be quite direct. And if not, it might be a good time to add it.
*(I don't know if a page is able to play multiple audios at the same time in different channels, I haven't seen any page do that but in case there is, the blacklist feature would come in handy)
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests