Hello guys, I think a thing in Vivaldi is missing, in that is to customize the Web panel and the Sidebar.

If I change A theme, the Sidebar is also changing the color with it. It would be better, if you can select in the settings, if you want to change the theme with the Sidebar together or singular, that the theme have an other color as the Side or the other way round. Or If you want you to make your Sidebar bigger, then you could hold the end of the sidebar and stretch it so long, as you want. Or Put the Sidebar on the left Side, without, that the Sidebar is held by the (bookmarks) address bar and the status bar, like the Opera, that the Sidebar is left fixed and not held by the things, what I have above mentioned. It should also have an option to change the icon size because if you stretch the sidebar and the Icons are a bit small, then it would be not fit as much.

If you don't know what I mean with a left Sidebar and a held Sidebar, here are examples:

Left Side from Opera:



Left Side from my CSS-Concept:



And the original of Vivaldi:



I hope you see the differences of the Sidebars.

The Web panel should also be Like the Sidebar.

Examples:

Opera:



Vivaldi:



Last but not least: Can you do, that the Web panel are available, if a Video is maximized, not the F11 Mode, I mean the Full Video Screen Mode. That are 2 different modes!

Example:

Opera (It's full screen, only my Capture program take also the outside, LOL):



Vivaldi (It's full screen, only my Capture program take also the outside, LOL):



I hope you get it.

Have a nice day.