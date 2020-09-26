Customizable Sidebar, status-bar and web panel
Hello guys, I think a thing in Vivaldi is missing, in that is to customize the Web panel and the Sidebar.
If I change A theme, the Sidebar is also changing the color with it. It would be better, if you can select in the settings, if you want to change the theme with the Sidebar together or singular, that the theme have an other color as the Side or the other way round. Or If you want you to make your Sidebar bigger, then you could hold the end of the sidebar and stretch it so long, as you want. Or Put the Sidebar on the left Side, without, that the Sidebar is held by the (bookmarks) address bar and the status bar, like the Opera, that the Sidebar is left fixed and not held by the things, what I have above mentioned. It should also have an option to change the icon size because if you stretch the sidebar and the Icons are a bit small, then it would be not fit as much.
If you don't know what I mean with a left Sidebar and a held Sidebar, here are examples:
Left Side from Opera:
Left Side from my CSS-Concept:
And the original of Vivaldi:
I hope you see the differences of the Sidebars.
The Web panel should also be Like the Sidebar.
Examples:
Opera:
Vivaldi:
Last but not least: Can you do, that the Web panel are available, if a Video is maximized, not the F11 Mode, I mean the Full Video Screen Mode. That are 2 different modes!
Example:
Opera (It's full screen, only my Capture program take also the outside, LOL):
Vivaldi (It's full screen, only my Capture program take also the outside, LOL):
I hope you get it.
Have a nice day.
Please see the directions at the top of the feature requests category, specifically the bolded part. When you lump numerous requests into one post, people cannot support the features they want correctly. Also, make sure to search for the features you want first, and vote for them if they exist, prior to posting.
joao.rossa
Not to mention the limitation of the number of web panels you can have. I consider this a bug because if you have a big screen and you fill it with all possible panels(until the + icon stops being visible) and then go to a laptop you will not see the last panels because the area is smaller on your laptop.
@joao-rossa As a workaround, you can still access them via the keyboard shortcuts or mouse gestures assigned to the next & previous panel actions.
