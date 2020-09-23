Keep minimized tabs minimized (old Opera behavior)
Minimized tabs in Vivaldi currently do not stay "minimized". For example tab cycling (EDIT: e.g. when switch to last active tab happens) always brings minimized tabs back to "maximized" state. The good-old-Opera had a feature where a minimized tab stayed minimized until a user activated/maximized that tab again.
How Vivaldi works now (three tabs in this example):
Tab1 minimized -> Tab2 is shown ->
Tab2 minimized -> Tab3 is shown ->
Tab3 minimized -> Tab1 is shown ->
Tab1 minimized -> Tab2 is shown ->
...
and so on, forever cycling through the tabs.
How old Opera worked:
Tab1 minimized -> Tab2 is shown ->
Tab2 minimized -> Tab3 is shown ->
Tab3 minimized -> no tabs shown
Could this feature brought back to Opera, I mean Vivaldi? As an option of course.
Thank you!
