Hello,

I have spent the last few hours working on a similar design (with almost pixel perfect recreation, and some goodies and cleanup) creating a sidebar tabs/vertical tab layout similar to what is being tested in the latest Microsoft Edge.

Personally, I absolutely love their design, the way they work, and everything about them. I have been trading Vivaldi/Edge on and off because of it. But, because they are an alpha only feature they disappeared recently. I spent the day redesigning them from visual only and it took about four or five hours.

This is the first time in years that I have modified Vivaldi, but I made sure that they work regardless if you use tabs to the left or right. should would work with any themes and look visually similar no matter your color preferences, everything that needs to be rounded, is rounded according to your specifications, hibernate and unread tab indicators are there, and if you have tab thumbnails enabled this will show them on hover of the vertical tab bar. I also went ahead and tested horizontal menus and the different application icons to make sure they all line up properly.

I hope someone else enjoys using this, I'm sure there are bugs but the CSS is fully operational for now.

I've posted it here: https://github.com/drannex42/vivaldi-mods/blob/master/edge_style_vertical_tabs.css