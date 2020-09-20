First, I am a huge fan of Vivaldi browser and I'm happy to see it going from strength-to-strength ─ I can't imagine using another browser now.

One feature I would find useful is something like a private bookmark, in the sense that a 'privately' bookmarked page won't appear in the search/address bar suggestions when you start typing, but it is saved within your profile.

Obviously it wouldn't be truly private since it would be accessible/visible if you were to navigate to the bookmark area, but for me there are times when I don't want to see certain results appearing when typing, either because they are annoying or because they are in some way sensitive if I'm using my browser around other people. It would be nice to have an option to turn off the search/address bar visibility if it doesn't already exist (and apologies if it does but I haven't seen it).