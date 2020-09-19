Increase Tab history length
The history for an individual tab seems to cap out around 50 or so. This number should be user configurable with a high max (such as 1000 if feasible). If you long click the back button and go back to the oldest showing item in the list (the one at the bottom), then the back button will gray out and you can no longer go further back.
I'm not sure if this is done for performance reasons but keeping a big list of urls seems pretty low resource usage.
Note on bing search you can page through 50 of 60 pages of results (google no longer seems to allow much paging beyond 4)
The cap around 50 may stand for one-tab sessions; this is not the case in multi-tab sessions, which is invalidating for a browser that offers session management, feature not available in Opera.
