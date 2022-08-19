Support Arabic language
-
We hope to add the Arabic language to the browser, as it will be a great addition and it will make it easier for me and 400 million Arab people to use the browser.
-
@Gwen-Dragon It's strange, because according to this (old!) article, Arabic is supported:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/localisation-news/
But it cannot be picked from the UI lang selection or the installer.
After launching with
--lang=arait shows up in the selection:
But translation does not appear to be complete, that's probably why...
-
mizouniihichem Translator
@Gwen-Dragon i definitely want to help !! i'm a native arabic speaker and i love vivaldi so much it makes my day easier as a student and i'd like to contribute introducing it to the arab community
-
mizouniihichem Translator
-
Pesala Ambassador
@abuyahya Here is a random YouTube comment in English:
I have used Vivaldi from the first and until recently, its the only day to day browser I have recommended. That said, over the last six months or so, its gotten more and more unreliable and buggy over both my Linux and Windows based systems. My personal view is they need to slow down, stop adding features and focus on core reliability. Of course, it could just be me but its not just one OS or system, as I have said, so make of that what you will.
Arabic Translation
لقد استخدمت Vivaldi من الأول وحتى وقت قريب ، وهو المتصفح الوحيد الذي أوصيت به يوميًا. ومع ذلك ، على مدى الأشهر الستة الماضية أو نحو ذلك ، أصبحت أكثر موثوقية وعربات التي تجرها الدواب على كل من أنظمة Linux و Windows. وجهة نظري الشخصية هي أنهم بحاجة إلى الإبطاء والتوقف عن إضافة الميزات والتركيز على الموثوقية الأساسية. بالطبع ، يمكن أن يكون أنا فقط ولكن ليس نظام تشغيل أو نظام واحد فقط ، كما قلت ، لذا اصنع ما تريد.
The translation is provided by Lingvanex, which is hosted on Vivaldi's servers for better privacy. If there is any problem with the translation, you can report it to Lingvanex. If it is completely broken, report it to Vivaldi with a link to the web page.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
-
Why there is no Arabic lang. in user UI?
-
@FalseX Because no Arabic speaker has volunteered to translate Vivaldi UI.
-
If you didn't find a volunteered so pay for someone professional, its 1 time pay per life
-
@FalseX Why don’t you pay someone to volunteer? And it’s not a one time thing, this individual has to be active every release, the browser translation is updated and extended all the time.
-
If you have an active application like vivialdi, you should not count on volunteered people
-
@FalseX That's the way it goes. Vivaldi relies on volunteers & local communities.
-
Ok, happy to use it in English, and I hope c it in my lang so soon.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@FalseX Saying is easy; doing is difficult.
The Vivaldi Team is small, and as far as I know, the company has not broken even yet. The number of users is growing, but only slowly. (Currently 2.4 million)
The Moderators and Ambassadors who help out on the forums are just regular users who give their time for free.
Only after many users asked how they could donate, Vivaldi created a page explaining how users can contribute to the project.
-
@FalseX Yes and no. Bigger companies pay people for translations; all the others mainly rely on communities and translations platforms to have their software translated. Is also a nice way to get involvement from a specific country (arabian people in this case). Notice we haven't a local arabic forum too.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@FalseX See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/398007
//EDIT: Tested just minutes ago: Currently arabic UI is less usable in 6.0 Stable
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I now reported a bug as
VB-96936 "Arabic does not show for up as UI language"
-
@DoctorG Tried on stable with
--lang=araand translation is still pretty much partial (I'd say 50% to 75%). Most-to-all settings are untranslated. Probably the reason why is not shown by default.
@Pathduck That could be mean one of these two things:
- On 2015 it was assumed persian/farsi and arabic/arabian were very similar (I also did the same mistake).
- We lost all arabic translators over the years at the point it totally become obsolete.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hadden89 said in Where is Arabic lang?:
the reason why is not shown by default.
Yes, that's what i assume.
-
CYAXXX Translator
@DoctorG it's not a bug, when I was translating Vivaldi into Kurdish I was asking why it's not showing up after releasing many snaps; but when I reached like for 75% the translation appeared. As I see, there are no volunteer translators for Arabic so sad, imagine only 1 million of existed 500 million Arab use Vivaldi? Big deal
I do speak Arabic perfectly, I studied in Syrian schools for 10 years, all what I can do is translating Vivaldi into Arabic only for android, I did translate 80% of it, and I'm going to finish it today if I'm able.
-
CYAXXX Translator
@CYAXXX
An update: Arabic language for Android gonna be available soon, the translation is 100% completed, and I'm sorry I can not offer the whole Arabic translation for Vivaldi, I'm the main translator for Kurdish and there's alot of work to do.