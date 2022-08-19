@abuyahya Here is a random YouTube comment in English:

I have used Vivaldi from the first and until recently, its the only day to day browser I have recommended. That said, over the last six months or so, its gotten more and more unreliable and buggy over both my Linux and Windows based systems. My personal view is they need to slow down, stop adding features and focus on core reliability. Of course, it could just be me but its not just one OS or system, as I have said, so make of that what you will.

Arabic Translation

لقد استخدمت Vivaldi من الأول وحتى وقت قريب ، وهو المتصفح الوحيد الذي أوصيت به يوميًا. ومع ذلك ، على مدى الأشهر الستة الماضية أو نحو ذلك ، أصبحت أكثر موثوقية وعربات التي تجرها الدواب على كل من أنظمة Linux و Windows. وجهة نظري الشخصية هي أنهم بحاجة إلى الإبطاء والتوقف عن إضافة الميزات والتركيز على الموثوقية الأساسية. بالطبع ، يمكن أن يكون أنا فقط ولكن ليس نظام تشغيل أو نظام واحد فقط ، كما قلت ، لذا اصنع ما تريد.

