View source code
Vivaldi shows the source code of a website, if i type view-source:###url### in the address bar. Can you please add an option to show it? It's annoying to type it every time.
@rabe85 said in View source code:
It would be better I think, if there will be context menu item "View selection source code", like in Firefox. Thank you.
Please! I can't believe that I had to know to type in "view-source:" before the URL
That is unbelievably arcane, and not easy to find out.
Such a good browser, but this is obtuse.
compteVivaldi444
@compteVivaldi444 On desktop is there, if not removed from the menu.
This request is for mobile; also there is a thread for AHK scripts
compteVivaldi444
