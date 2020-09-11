Hi all,

I have a question please.

I am using Vivaldi Desktop on my desktop PC and have created a folder of my favorites which I put on the bookmarks bar.

When I scroll through my favorites and choose a site to access it, the list returns to the very beginning instead of staying on the same level of the open site.

I don't know if I made myself clear but I wanted the scrolling of my bookmarks bar to remain at the same point where I opened the last site.

Thank you in advance for your answers.

(mod edit title for searchability)