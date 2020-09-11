Bookmark bar must remain on the last site selected in long scrolling bookmark list
Hi all,
I have a question please.
I am using Vivaldi Desktop on my desktop PC and have created a folder of my favorites which I put on the bookmarks bar.
When I scroll through my favorites and choose a site to access it, the list returns to the very beginning instead of staying on the same level of the open site.
I don't know if I made myself clear but I wanted the scrolling of my bookmarks bar to remain at the same point where I opened the last site.
Thank you in advance for your answers.
(mod edit title for searchability)
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests