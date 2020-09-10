Toggle TLD highlighting
-
In the new release came out a TLD highlighting feature that helps to see what domain you are on and supposedly protect you against blatant fishing attacks.
The thing is, sometimes having only eTLD+1 highlighted is inconvenient. For example, there are sites that use subdomains to differentiate between users, e.g. user1.livejournal.com and user2.livejournal.com, but Vivaldi highlights only
livejournal.com, which causes inconvenience to me. Another example is more specific, but it still happens nonetheless. We have several virtual machines in our company and they are hard to differentiate between, like vm-a3ef.eu.internal.ourcompany.com and vm-ea3f.us.internal.ourcompany.com. Current algorithm highlights only
ourcompany.com. It was bad before and now it has gone even worse. :D
So, it would be great to see a feature in
Settings → Address Bar:
- that allows either set
Nin
eTLD + Nhighlighter
- or a checkbox to disable the said feature.
Cheers!
- that allows either set
-
barbudo2005
@Xobotun I had the same problem. View the solution by @sjudenim
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37609/mask-for-the-address-bar/63
-
madiso Translator
@Xobotun
As a power user, a web developer and the person who suggested changing this initially, I would like to know more about why you think the subdomain is as important as the domain in this case.
By your examples:
For example, there are sites that use subdomains to differentiate between users, e.g. user1.livejournal.com and user2.livejournal.com, but Vivaldi highlights only livejournal.com, which causes inconvenience to me.
How would this differ from
livejournal.com/user1and
livejournal.com/user2in terms of user perception, as the path is grayed out anyway?
Or, more specifically,
user1.livejournal.com/contentvs
livejournal.com/user1/content. As that site seems to give users the subdomains anyway, I don't see a good reason to highlight the subdomain, as it is just as variable as the path.
More importantly, what if the user was named secure-login, would you trust it more if it was the same color as the domain?
We have several virtual machines in our company and they are hard to differentiate between, like vm-a3ef.eu.internal.ourcompany.com and vm-ea3f.us.internal.ourcompany.com.
In terms of web developing convenience, I see why you could want that - it is important to you in that context. But, as with the previous example, web developers also do care about paths a lot, e.g. query strings, but you wouldn't want to highlight those, would you?
Here you could think of the security instead, imagine the consequences if the URL was changed to
vm-ea3f.us.internal.yourcompany.comand you would not notice because you focused on the subdomain instead.
Edit: after writing this I recalled an initiative called Public Suffix List, you might be interested in suggesting that to be added to Vivaldi.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests