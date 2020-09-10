@Xobotun

As a power user, a web developer and the person who suggested changing this initially, I would like to know more about why you think the subdomain is as important as the domain in this case.

By your examples:

For example, there are sites that use subdomains to differentiate between users, e.g. user1.livejournal.com and user2.livejournal.com, but Vivaldi highlights only livejournal.com, which causes inconvenience to me.

How would this differ from livejournal.com/user1 and livejournal.com/user2 in terms of user perception, as the path is grayed out anyway?

Or, more specifically, user1.livejournal.com/content vs livejournal.com/user1/content . As that site seems to give users the subdomains anyway, I don't see a good reason to highlight the subdomain, as it is just as variable as the path.

More importantly, what if the user was named secure-login, would you trust it more if it was the same color as the domain?

We have several virtual machines in our company and they are hard to differentiate between, like vm-a3ef.eu.internal.ourcompany.com and vm-ea3f.us.internal.ourcompany.com.

In terms of web developing convenience, I see why you could want that - it is important to you in that context. But, as with the previous example, web developers also do care about paths a lot, e.g. query strings, but you wouldn't want to highlight those, would you?

Here you could think of the security instead, imagine the consequences if the URL was changed to vm-ea3f.us.internal.yourcompany.com and you would not notice because you focused on the subdomain instead.

Edit: after writing this I recalled an initiative called Public Suffix List, you might be interested in suggesting that to be added to Vivaldi.