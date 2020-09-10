I've been trying to watch lectures on Zoom but I keep getting the following error when trying to play the videos. This only happens in Vivaldi (Chrome plays the video with no problems). I've tried disabling extensions and then disabling hardware accel. Then I tried enabling the ignore-gpu-blacklist flag with hardware accel on. I can't really give the link to the video since it's a password protected link for my class.

In vivaldi://gpu, I get the following in the log after trying to load the page:

[8468:5356:0909/235454.960:INFO:wmf_media_pipeline.cc(348)] : PROPMEDIA(GPU) : Initialize mime_type=video/mp4 [8468:7268:0909/235455.596:ERROR:wmf_media_pipeline.cc(209)] : PROPMEDIA(GPU) : OnReadSample: Error [8468:516:0909/235455.597:ERROR:wmf_media_pipeline.cc(568)] : PROPMEDIA(GPU) : OnReadSample status MediaDataStatus::kMediaError [8468:5356:0909/235455.597:WARNING:ipc_media_pipeline.cc(227)] : PROPMEDIA(GPU) : DecodedDataReady status : MediaDataStatus::kMediaError

My console output is pretty much what's in the picture: