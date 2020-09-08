The best way I found was this :

table > tbody > tr:nth-child(1) > th, table > tr:nth-child(1) > th { position: sticky; top: --navbar-height; background: inherit; }

But the --navbar-height has to be replaced with the actual height of the navbar. I don't really know how to do this without the need of js but if we use it :

const everyElement = [...document.querySelectorAll('body *')]; const everyElementDisplayed = everyElement.filter(element => element.offsetParent); // According to https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/offsetParent const everyElementDisplayedWithZIndex = everyElementDisplayed.filter(element => !isNaN(parseInt(getComputedStyle(element).zIndex))) const topLevelElement = everyElementDisplayedWithZIndex.sort(element => getComputedStyle(element).zIndex).pop();

PS : Variables name are just for comprehension. You can chain the calls if not needed.

PS2: Thanks to https://stackoverflow.com/a/63698925/11508323 for the main idea.

Edit: I only tested it on https://www.w3schools.com/html/html_tables.asp because they have both a navbar and tables.