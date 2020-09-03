I would also find this an extremely useful feature. Now that vivaldi is available on all major platofrms, it would be extremely productive to open it and instantly start on the same window as on every device.

I run it on a Windows desktop, an M2 Macbook, a Samsung Galaxy Tab (at home) and an iPad Pro (at work). All have 100+ tabs open in multiple workspaces and tab stacks. Some common but many not, so I am always looking for the tab I need on the little cloud icon and trying to find it in different devices.

If I could start with the same window, I would be so much more productive! It would be a trully excellent feature for a browser aimed at power users and I suspect that since the sync function is already in place, it would not be a huge implementation.