Ability to sync opened tabs across devices
oldmanyoung
I know this is a very bold suggestion, and I haven't seen any browser out there that could achieve this, but what if Vivaldi could be able to sync all the opened tabs across devices? Let's say I have 10 tabs opened on my desktop Vivaldi browser, and I also have mobile Vivaldi installed on my phone/iPad. If I launch Vivaldi on my mobile devices and have the option to quickly open all the tabs I have opened on the desktop. Wouldn't that be cool? What's more what if I could have all the opened tabs synced across those devices? If I close a tab on my phone, I come back to my desktop and the same tab is also closed. In short the entire browser session is synced across all my devices.
mib2berlin
@oldmanyoung
Hi, it is possible already.
Desktop show open tabs on other devices in cloud icon on tab bar, Android shows it in tabs > cloud > hold device name > open all.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin User wants the sync to be reactive and in real time - which is not at present possible.
mib2berlin
@Ayespy
Hm OK, it is not real time and you have to hit some buttons.
Some user have several hundert tabs open, have fun on your mobile, hehe.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Ability to sync opened tabs across devices:
I do. Vivaldi, at least on my hardware, is more than capable of handling hundreds of tabs. Combined with tab stacks I find it very productive. It's so easy to have several different research topics going that I come back to when time allows, each with a tab stack, or 2 or 3, containing 10, 30, 70 tabs, whatever. It's also really awesome that you can "share" tab stacks. I frequently email tab stacks to myself from my mobile to easily restore them on any device at some point in the future. Android automatically puts the tab stack's name into the subject of the email.
This would be awesome as I use three different pc's and do the same things. It's been more than two years since the first request. Any chance to make it happen dear beloved Vivaldi devs?
I would also find this an extremely useful feature. Now that vivaldi is available on all major platofrms, it would be extremely productive to open it and instantly start on the same window as on every device.
I run it on a Windows desktop, an M2 Macbook, a Samsung Galaxy Tab (at home) and an iPad Pro (at work). All have 100+ tabs open in multiple workspaces and tab stacks. Some common but many not, so I am always looking for the tab I need on the little cloud icon and trying to find it in different devices.
If I could start with the same window, I would be so much more productive! It would be a trully excellent feature for a browser aimed at power users and I suspect that since the sync function is already in place, it would not be a huge implementation.