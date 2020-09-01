Notes supports block features
Poto Ambassador
I hope that notes support the block function, which can be re-formatted by dragging and dropping paragraphs. This will make the operation of notes more free and easy to use.
Both notion and dynalist support the block function. If you don't know what a block is, you can learn about it through the following link.
https://dynalist.io/assets/vid/onboarding/onboarding3.webm
Block is a feature that can drag the text up and down
We use the term "block" a lot here at Notion. We use it to refer to any one piece of content on a page — whether that's a paragraph of text, a bullet point, an image, a row in a table, a video embed, etc. It's a handy way to think of all the different types of content you can add to a page (just like building blocks). Here are common blocks combined on a page:
You can tell what a discrete block is because you'll see this icon:
⋮⋮appear to its immediate left. We call this a block handle. You can click on it to open a menu of options for that block (like
Deleteor
Duplicate). Or you can click and hold it to drag and drop the block.
