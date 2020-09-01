Can all websites be able to use the reading mode?

Reading mode is the feature I use most frequently.

I want to simply browse the articles, but the web pages are not designed for reading. Their layout is very bad and does not consider the user's feelings at all.

In addition, some recommended links are also very eye-catching.

Because some websites do not compile web pages in accordance with the specifications, so that article-type web pages cannot use the reading mode, I can only tolerate the poor layout of the web pages to read articles.

It would be great if all websites could use the reading mode.

But this may not be possible technically.

Therefore, I can tolerate incompatible reading modes.