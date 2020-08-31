@paul1149 If .local/share/applications/mimeapps.list is empty, you most likely have others in the system, like ~/.config/mimeapps.list and /usr/share/applications/mimeapps.list (or /usr/share/applications/kde-mimeapps.list).

The "xdg-mime query default inode/directory" you performed shows that in the "xdg-mime land" your default file manager is indeed Dolphin as it should be, regardless of which mimeapps.list file contains the setting. So you should be all set.

The "problem" is that modern applications use dbus to open files and directories and fall back on xdg-mime only if the dbus call fails. So even if you have Dolphin set up in the "xdg-mime land" (via mimeapps.list), you can still end up with files and directories opened in Thunar.

I have no access to KDE, so I cannot give you "copy-and-paste instructions". I run MATE which has caja (a fork of Nautilus from Gnome 2). So you will have to adjust these instructions with your findings since I cannot know correct filenames or contents of the service files in a KDE system.

Find out what the correct filename is for FileManager1.service (you'll notice "mate" in mine, yours could be org.kde.dolphin.FileManager1.service or org.kde.FileManager1.service or just org.freedesktop.FileManager1.service):

$ locate FileManager1 /usr/share/dbus-1/services/org.mate.freedesktop.FileManager1.service

Peek inside:

$ cat /usr/share/dbus-1/services/org.mate.freedesktop.FileManager1.service [D-BUS Service] Name=org.freedesktop.FileManager1 Exec=/usr/bin/caja --no-default-window

The Exec line looks correct to me, in my system (should show Dolphin in yours), so...

Create a symlink to the service file and place it in your user space (in a directory that most likely doesn't exist, so it has to be created first):

$ mkdir -p ~/.local/share/dbus-1/services/ $ ln -s /usr/share/dbus-1/services/org.mate.freedesktop.FileManager1.service ~/.local/share/dbus-1/services/org.mate.freedesktop.FileManager1.service

Test.

Let us know how it went. It's early morning and I haven't had enough coffee yet, so maybe I overlooked something or simply fecked up