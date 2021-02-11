Keyboard shortcut for Find function in bookmarks panels (F4 and CTRL+B)
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@thepeche The default focus is already on the Search field if you use Ctrl+B to open the Bookmark Tab.
There is no default shortcut for the Bookmarks Panel, but you can assign your own in Settings, Keyboard, View, Bookmarks Panel. (I use Ctrl+1).
However, with the Bookmarks Panel, the focus defaults to the last used position, so currently one can only focus the search field by repeatedly pressing Shift+Tab (5 times).
It would be much better if Ctrl+F in the Bookmarks Panel would focus the search field if focus is already on the Bookmarks Panel, and similarly with the Notes or Downloads Panels.
-
@Pesala said in Keyboard shortcut for Find function in bokmarks panels (F4 and CTRL+B):
However, with the Bookmarks Panel, the focus defaults to the last used position, so currently one can only focus the search field by repeatedly pressing Shift+Tab (5 times).
6 times, if the focus is on a bookmark or folder.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests