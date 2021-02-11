@thepeche The default focus is already on the Search field if you use Ctrl+B to open the Bookmark Tab.

There is no default shortcut for the Bookmarks Panel, but you can assign your own in Settings, Keyboard, View, Bookmarks Panel. (I use Ctrl+1).

However, with the Bookmarks Panel, the focus defaults to the last used position, so currently one can only focus the search field by repeatedly pressing Shift+Tab (5 times).

It would be much better if Ctrl+F in the Bookmarks Panel would focus the search field if focus is already on the Bookmarks Panel, and similarly with the Notes or Downloads Panels.