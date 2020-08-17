It would be nice if there was the ability to scale the text on a per site basis and have it easily accessible.

There are some times when text scaling in Settings>Accessibility has been set to a usually adequate level for sites, but on some sites the text is still tiny or too large. Zooming the page to overcome tiny text can also lead to the need to side scroll, which isn't really a good browsing experience. Having to go to Settings>Accessibility each time to sort the text size out for a particular site is also cumbersome.

Having the ability to set the scaling of text per site would overcome this kind of issue.