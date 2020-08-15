The title is blank so that the user can directly input, otherwise fill the title as New folder
Poto Ambassador
I want the title to be blank when Bookmarks creates a new folder, just like a picture.
I don't want to select and delete the default folder title New folder every time.
The ideal solution: the title of the new folder is blank by default, and the user can directly enter the desired name.
If the user does not input, after the new folder is created, the title is automatically filled with new folder.
What do you think of my idea?
We can make a poll to find out whether users like to name their own title or use the default title of New folder.
Pesala Ambassador
@poto Try the other route: Right-click on the Bookmark Bar or a Bookmark Bar folder, and Create New Folder.
Poto Ambassador
@Pesala Create a new Bookmarks folder in speed dial, the title will be automatically selected, users can directly enter the name they want or directly press Enter to create a new folder.
But in the Bookmarks pannel in panels, the newly created folder is not selected. The user needs to press ctrl+A to select all titles, and then modify the title name.
It would be better if the title name can be selected by default.
Pesala Ambassador
@poto Yes, if the title was pre-selected, it would be better, but I think the Bookmark Bar method is better.
It is even worse if adding a new bookmark. The title of the bookmark is already filled in as Title and initial focus is on the Address field. That may make sense if pasting a URL, but who wants a load of new bookmarks with the same title?
I filed a bug as: (VB-70697) Add New Bookmark Defaults to URL field
If the Bookmarks Panel description pane is closed, adding a bookmark is even worse. All one gets is a blank icon with nowhere to type a title or paste a URL. I included that in my bug report.
