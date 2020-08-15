I want the title to be blank when Bookmarks creates a new folder, just like a picture.

I don't want to select and delete the default folder title New folder every time.

The ideal solution: the title of the new folder is blank by default, and the user can directly enter the desired name.

If the user does not input, after the new folder is created, the title is automatically filled with new folder.

What do you think of my idea?

We can make a poll to find out whether users like to name their own title or use the default title of New folder.