Saving and Reopening a Tiled Tab Group
Re: Save Tiled Tabs as One Bookmark
I tried the referenced method for saving a tiled tab (1 tab showing three pages/tabs) and reopening it with a single bookmark, but I was unable to replicate. The "Save Only Tabs In Current Window" is not an option I could find, which may have something to do with it.
After a couple hours I figured out how make this work as a saved session.
- Start with the tabs stacked and tiled (into one tab).
- Open the "Window" panel (in same place as Bookmarks, Downloads, etc.),
- Right-click the Window object (top-level container)
- Click "Save ALL as session".
Open the now-saved session - Menu > Files > 'Open saved session' - and the three tiled pages/tabs open in a single tab just as they were saved.
Recommend making KB shortcut... ALT+S - 'Open saved session'
Saving as a session, and via the Window object, may be the difference maker since that's the level where 'tiled' parameters would make sense to exist. It didn't work for me without having the the tabs stacked, but I may not have tried saving the session via the Window object when I tried.
Not that its an indicated feature, but I also tried achieving this by saving the tab-stack as a session and a bookmark for the session.
A right-click option for opening a saved session tiled would be cool.
button (with the 'Separate width' option enabled by default)
Pesala Ambassador
@bopancake said in Saving and Reopening a Tiled Tab Group:
I was unable to replicate. The "Save Only Tabs In Current Window" is not an option I could find, which may have something to do with it.
It is not available (obviously) if saving the selected tabs as a session from the Tab context menu. Otherwise, it is available when saving as a session from the File menu.
So, I am not sure what you're requesting. It is already possible to save and reopen a tiled tab stack, or tiled tabs that are not stacked, or a tab stack that is not tiled, all by saving the tabs as a session.
