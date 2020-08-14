Re: Save Tiled Tabs as One Bookmark

I tried the referenced method for saving a tiled tab (1 tab showing three pages/tabs) and reopening it with a single bookmark, but I was unable to replicate. The "Save Only Tabs In Current Window" is not an option I could find, which may have something to do with it.

After a couple hours I figured out how make this work as a saved session.

Start with the tabs stacked and tiled (into one tab). Open the "Window" panel (in same place as Bookmarks, Downloads, etc.), Right-click the Window object (top-level container) Click "Save ALL as session".

Open the now-saved session - Menu > Files > 'Open saved session' - and the three tiled pages/tabs open in a single tab just as they were saved.

Recommend making KB shortcut... ALT+S - 'Open saved session'

Saving as a session, and via the Window object, may be the difference maker since that's the level where 'tiled' parameters would make sense to exist. It didn't work for me without having the the tabs stacked, but I may not have tried saving the session via the Window object when I tried.

Not that its an indicated feature, but I also tried achieving this by saving the tab-stack as a session and a bookmark for the session.

A right-click option for opening a saved session tiled would be cool.

button (with the 'Separate width' option enabled by default)