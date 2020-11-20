Much agreed. It's one of the main things keeping me from moving to Vivaldi from Firefox at the moment. It's not just Vivaldi, though, that has the issue... I've seen the same thing on Chromium (Linux), Edge (Linux), Opera (Linux), and Vivaldi on Windows 10. It's present in both of my laptops, one a slow Intel Atom-derived Pentium N4200, and one a much faster Dell G3 i7 gaming laptop). Firefox is buttery smooth on the same web pages on the same PCs.

When I plug in a mouse, the scrolling on Vivaldi with the scroll wheel is fine.

The problem comes from upstream, but for some reason Google has not fixed it. It seems to be especially an issue with 'precision' touchpads, which have been installed in many PCs since the release of Windows 8.1. It does seem better on my Acer with the N4200 when I turn off precision mode in the UEFI, but my Dell does not have that option. Even with precision mode off, though, it's not as smooth as Firefox.

I wonder how Chrome performs with the touchpads on Chromebooks.