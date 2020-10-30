BUG: Middle clicking on a webpage can trigger unintentional actions...
-
My screenshots are showing tests done on a 1080p size screen.
There is a new bug in version 3.2, in which the mouse cursor position is bugged after we middle click on a webpage. When we middle click on a webpage, the mouse cursor invisibly moves down a certain distance, which can cause accidental hovering or clicking of items. The distance it moves down can vary depending on if we have the bookmarks bar hidden or showing, so the distance seems related to the size of the top UI. A very annoying bug. Please fix soon.
[bug reported VB-73767]
-
@TsunamiZ I am having trouble reproducing this bug. Are you using Windows scaling?
When I middle-click on that page, I get the fast scroll four-way arrow cursor and can scroll quickly up and down the page. No pop-ups appear in that mode.
Clicking anywhere with left, right, or middle buttons exits fast scroll mode and then the cursor position is correctly registered as far as I can tell. Enabling/disabling the Bookmark Bar (or the Panel or Status Bar) makes no difference.
-
i am not using any scaling.
the hovering effect you see in my screenshots is related to the mouse cursor invisibly moving down and hovering on a link during the middle click's page scroll mode, despite me originally middle clicking far above that link. after exiting the page scroll mode, the mouse returns to the original position. but the problem is that the mouse cursor invisibly moves a certain distance down while the page scroll move is active. the distance it moves seems related to the size of the top UI.
-
@TsunamiZ OK. I see it now. It can happen when you stop scrolling.
-
how many websites does this occur on..or is it just wikipedia.
-
it can happen on any website.
-
@TsunamiZ If it's that annoying auto-scroll feature that's involved in the problem, as seems to be implied above, there are ways to nix it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32367/option-to-disable-middle-mouse-button-autoscrolling
-
can someone test if this bug still happens in version 3.2.1967.47?
-
does this bug still happen in version 3.3?
-
-
This problem occurs when you click the middle mouse button and the site's scroll symbol appears. It then creates a kind of invisible duplicate of the pointer located a couple of centimetres below. The pointer does not appear to click, but it is there on all websites and can interact with the web content. For example, the "fake pointer" interacts with the preview of Youtube videos, lights up words as if it had the pointer on top of it, etc.
[https://i.imgur.com/qv9bRbr.mp4](link url)
[https://i.imgur.com/Dk3wGnk.mp4](link url)
This is the only browser with this problem, it doesn't happen in the others. And it doesn't seem to be a problem with my Extensions either, when I disable them it still happens. It's a bug that's been around for months.
-
Komposten Translator
I've seen this reported before (and it has happened to me as well). Definitely a bug!
-
I can't reproduce this issue and I use this autoscroll function since years.
Try in guest perfil, if this is caused by an extension, clear cache and serviceworkers and try again.
-
@raull127 Try resetting page zoom to 100%. The bug was reported long ago.
See Middle-clicking on a webpage can trigger unintentional actions
Reported as VB-73767
-
@raull127 I can reproduce this issue on 3.7 Stable and 3.8 Snapshot, Win10 x64.
My guess it's related to DPI scaling as there seems to be an offset. Possibly a Windows-only issue.
@raull127 Are you using DPI Scaling in Windows?
I also tested in Firefox, Chromium and Opera, and it works as expected. Although Firefox's implementation is vastly superior (as always), since you can actually click links while scrolling, while in the Chromium-based ones you have to click to get out of scroll mode first.
It's a good find, something I surely would not have noticed as I don't really use the feature a lot
Please report this bug and how to reproduce it in a clean profile here:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
Komposten Translator
@Catweazle said in Scroll Issue (middle mouse click):
Try in guest perfil, if this is caused by an extension, clear cache and serviceworkers and try again.
I just did some tests and it happens every single time I middle mouse scroll. Tested both on my main Vivaldi installation (snapshot 3.8.2254.3, 64-bit) and my translation installation (latest soprano, 64-bit, clean profile).
@Pesala said in Scroll Issue (middle mouse click):
Try resetting page zoom to 100%. The bug was reported long ago.
@Pathduck said in Scroll Issue (middle mouse click):
My guess it's related to DPI scaling as there seems to be an offset. Possibly a Windows-only issue.
I'm using a full HD monitor at 100 % scale and 100 % zoom (both UI and webpage).
-
Komposten Translator
It seems like the offset is less if I hide the address bar and tab bar, so maybe the UI causes some calculation to go wrong somewhere (which could explain why it only happens in Vivaldi and not other Chromium browser, as Vivaldi has it's own UI code).
Just read post linked by @Pesala and it seems like they also had the same experience: it's affected by the height of the UI at the top of the screen.
-
I've tried the suggestions, and it keeps happening. I'm not using any kind of scaling or something similar.
-
@raull127 Please report the bug, it looks like an actual issue. Make sure to specify your OS and Vivaldi version
-
@Pathduck Tzunami already reported it. Yes, it is not caused by scaling.