@raull127 I can reproduce this issue on 3.7 Stable and 3.8 Snapshot, Win10 x64.

My guess it's related to DPI scaling as there seems to be an offset. Possibly a Windows-only issue.

@raull127 Are you using DPI Scaling in Windows?

I also tested in Firefox, Chromium and Opera, and it works as expected. Although Firefox's implementation is vastly superior (as always), since you can actually click links while scrolling, while in the Chromium-based ones you have to click to get out of scroll mode first.

It's a good find, something I surely would not have noticed as I don't really use the feature a lot

Please report this bug and how to reproduce it in a clean profile here:

https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/