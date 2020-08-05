In some parts, like context menu (when you hold an element like a link or a image) the font size of the menu is too large, this also affects the app in other languages. Maybe you can reduce the font size in some parts or use icons.

Example with icons:

Open in New Tab, change to:

"Open in a new tab" + an icon of a tab and a curved arrow, which means open in a new tab and go

Open in New Background Tab, change to:

"Open in a new tab" + an icon of two overlapping tabs, one of them with dotted or fuzzy edges, which means open in a new background tab

Open in Private Window, change to:

"Open in a new tab" + an icon of a tab with black glasses and a curved arrow, which means open in a new private tab and go

Open in Background Private Window, change to:

"Open in a new tab" + an icon of two overlapping tabs, one of them with dotted or fuzzy edges and black glasses, which means open in a new background private tab

Finally you can obtain only one "Open in a new tab >" and then you can press '>' to show/drop the other 4 icon options (new and go, in background, new private and go, new background private).

And you can add icons in the other elements of menu:

Copy link text, change to:

"Copy link text" + icon of Clipboard

Download link, change to:

"Download link" + icon of an arrow to download

Share link, change to:

"Share link" + icon of about share, maybe the world

And so on, you can use that to new options and save space in menus