Actually....... why not unify bookmarks/tab bar/window panel/sessions/grouping/stacking/pinning/workspaces... what else are non-active tabs other than bookmarks?

I think there is a notion of "current workingset/session = all opened tabs in the tab bar" and an "inactive workingset = bookmarks". And everything else that was raised to come by a lot of opened pages can be reduced to this notion.

Example:

Currently I have a tab bar (vertically) and the opened bookmarks panel right next to it (I have an 21:9 monitor, so plenty of space horizontally). Often times I think, that all of those tabs could also just be a bookmark and be out of the way... but there is no way of managing it to get them to move between the states "opened (and inactive or active) page" and "bookmarked page" quickly and convenient. Preserving the state "unread". Which would be lost, when storing them as a bookmark right now.

A "session" could also just be a folder in the bookmarks panel. There just needs to be a special button (hovering) over the bookmark folder to make that folder the current active workingset and store the old set into a bookmark folder automatically. Together with needed meta info, like an "unread" state, zoomlevels per page etc. etc. to be able to restore them exactly like I saved them.

What also is needed, is that you can pick a bookmark folder to be the "current workingset". Which means, any link/page opened "to a new tab" would be added automatically to this folder. Closing "a tab" and "deleting a bookmark" would also be corresponding actions.

I came to the conclusion, that the Window panel is a totally redundant feature... it is essentially the same as the tab bar (or vice versa). Except that it features some handy things like a search box, the "add tab" button on top and a section for pinned tabs... all of which the tab bar does not. The main difference is, that I cannot have the Bookmarks panel and the Window panel open at the same time... hence my suggestion of unifying them.

And I have the feeling that the tab bar also costs a ton of performance. Vivaldi takes over a minute or two to boot up with my 149 open tabs. Well... a clean installation with no tabs also takes a while to show up, but significantly shorter. What else is "Hibernating background tabs" other than "make all of them a bookmark, but enable me to restore them as current working set in one click later on (preserving the state of read/unread)".

I think this feature suggestion here quintessentially covers all the high ranked topics of "Tree style tabs", "grouping", "folding", "restoring bookmarks as tabstack" etc.

All making it very obvious that working with tabs... organizing webpages... is a weak feature of Vivaldi. Not up to the main task of a browser with today's high demand for many tabs because bandwidth is not a limiting factor any more as isn't storage space for millions of bookmarks or synching them over online services on multiple devices.

Time to improve!