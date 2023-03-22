I have Android set to dark mode after sunset and light mode after sunrise. This change happens automatically. Vivaldi also adheres to the same settings for it's UI, going into dark mode when the rest of the Android apps do.

However, the dark websites function is not "connected" to the dark mode. It would only make sense that when the UI goes dark, the websites go dark too. And when it's morning again, the websites get their normal colours back.

So I would propose an option to toggle dark websites on/off whenever the browser theme goes dark/light.

This by the way is also the way it works with Opera for Android.