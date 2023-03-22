Dark websites schedule
I have Android set to dark mode after sunset and light mode after sunrise. This change happens automatically. Vivaldi also adheres to the same settings for it's UI, going into dark mode when the rest of the Android apps do.
However, the dark websites function is not "connected" to the dark mode. It would only make sense that when the UI goes dark, the websites go dark too. And when it's morning again, the websites get their normal colours back.
So I would propose an option to toggle dark websites on/off whenever the browser theme goes dark/light.
This by the way is also the way it works with Opera for Android.
Choosing the time as the dark reader extension would be great.
This is how the dark mode flag worked when it was an experimental feature. I can't begin to understand why they didn't just move the function into prod and instead we have a toggle that is buried in the settings menu that I have to dig for and adjust throughout the day.
poopooracoocoo
@Mcmeman bromite has a patch here: https://github.com/bromite/bromite/blob/master/build/patches/Enable-darken-websites-checkbox-in-themes.patch
vivaldi should adopt it!
This!
I thought I was the only one to miss it, I love dark theme but in daylight this is terrible, so my system theme is according to the sunrise.
Chromium natively had a checkbox for this, unfortunately (as well as several other useful flags) this feature has been removed from the latest versions.
As well pointed out by another user here, Bromite brought it back, I hope Vivaldi takes advantage of the amazing open source community to improve his browser.
mib2berlin
@rodrigoswz
Hi, there is a setting in Settings > Design "use system settings", can you check, please?
My mobile doesnt have native dark mode so I cant test.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin this works only for the browser UI, the websites remain respecting only the "Dark mode for Web Pages" toggle.
It's back on Chromium v86.0.4240.110
But Vivaldi broke that UI when added his own toggle to dark webpages
https://www.reddit.com/r/Android/comments/jhp3v1/lpt_how_to_get_full_dark_mode_in_chrome_including/
I use the system default theme on Vivaldi and it's dark most of the time but I switch to light mode when I'm outside during the day. I have to turn off dark mode for web pages every time manually because it becomes hard to read on a sunny day. It would be nice if there was an option to deactivate it automatically when the browser switches to light theme (manually or via system default).
This is really a very important feature overlooked. Dark mode during the day will never going to look good and light during the night will be awful.
Just like we do with theme, darken should happen on schedule.
It has been a year since the request and there is still nothing to show for.
Lack of this feature is one of the reasons why I am on the fence of using Vivaldi.
When I started using Opera with scheduled night mode, it was a great experience.
Hopefully, Vivaldi will put some love into android version soon. It has been a year since the request!
@barkocak Yes
Marked as duplicate issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65016/dark-mode-for-web-pages-should-follow-dark-theme-setting
Basically, it would be nice to have an option for dark mode for webpage follow system setting as well.
Vivaldi already does it for the app, but webpage dark mode is independent of this setting.
Cheers.
Is there really that little interest in this topic?
For me this is the only drawback of Vivaldi besides so many points where it excels and delivers such great configuration options and features.
Would you please take this request up?
It doesn't look too hard to implement from an outside perspective at least
Thank you!
AdamWright
Going to necro this post to +1 it. I really want to use Vivaldi on Android, but this feature is vital to me (and is the only feature stopping me from adopting it full time). I am going to stick with Opera, which does have this feature (and previously I used Firefox, which also has it via the Dark Reader extension, but which I found too slow). As soon as Vivaldi gets the option to follow system dark mode for web pages, I will start using it as my main browser full time.
This aged like fine wine...
Hope it will be consumed soon
Yes indeed.
peterminin
+1. Can't see any downsides to implementing this, other than maybe one more toggle.
SujanMondal
+1 it's indeed needed. We can't turn on/off dark mode for webpage manually everytime everyday.
-
I have to toggle on/off this setting twice a day. It's nearly two years since this got suggested, and nothing happened concerning this feature? Opera, firefox and chrome have this feature, because its logically. Can't see any negative reason why it shouldn't follow the system settings.