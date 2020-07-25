Adding search engines from right click menu of address bar
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
Since vivaldi already has the popup, it would make many things easier for me to add them via address bar right away. For example like when using google translate or some issue trackers etc.
The only downside i can see is that people can create multiple duplicates. but this would be partly countered if icons drop down got implemented.
i am creating this as new topic as the older ones steered wayyy off the topic and didnt mention the fact that the popup to add SE otg is already there.
