Currently, clicking the Panel Toggle hides both the Sidebar and the Panel. In my opinion, it would be more intuitive to have the sidebar permanently showing, with the Toggle hiding/showing the most recent Panel.

In the current implementation of the Panel Toggle, after toggling off a panel, say, downloads, if one wishes to use a different panel, say, bookmarks, they have to first click on the toggle to show the sidebar (and the downloads panel with it), then click on the icon on sidebar to open bookmarks.

The sidebar doesn't occupy a lot of screen area so having it on all the time should not be a problem. The Toggle would allow to quickly hide/unhide the active panel, with the always-on sidebar for easy switching. This seems to be something that wouldn't be too difficult to implement.

(Edit: I just saw that I had made a similar post couple years back, but all the replies to it suggested using shortcuts instead)