@mpierce It would cost Vivaldi. Already, as the user numbers grow the servers seem to be struggling to cope.

If the frequency of sync was doubled that would double the number of connection to the server, and increase the bandwidth usage.

If you're computer is freezing up fairly often ask yourself why? How many tabs do you usually have open? Are any of them using a lot of RAM or CPU cycles? Check with Shift+Escape.

Anyway, if your PC has frozen up, how can it update sync however frequent that may be?

Ref: Last synchronisation time: 11/7/2020, 7:44:43 AM

Last synchronisation time: 11/7/2020, 8:00:05 AM

So current interval seems to be 15 minutes, which is reasonable.