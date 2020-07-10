Sync tabs more frequently
It would be nice if currently open tabs are synced more frequently. I've had it happen a few times where my computer freezes up, and I go to use my other computer to continue working, and open Vivaldi to find that the tabs synced from the other machine are out of date.
Pesala Ambassador
@mpierce It would cost Vivaldi. Already, as the user numbers grow the servers seem to be struggling to cope.
If the frequency of sync was doubled that would double the number of connection to the server, and increase the bandwidth usage.
If you're computer is freezing up fairly often ask yourself why? How many tabs do you usually have open? Are any of them using a lot of RAM or CPU cycles? Check with Shift+Escape.
Anyway, if your PC has frozen up, how can it update sync however frequent that may be?
Ref: Last synchronisation time: 11/7/2020, 7:44:43 AM
Last synchronisation time: 11/7/2020, 8:00:05 AM
So current interval seems to be 15 minutes, which is reasonable.
@Pesala Why do you think that this would be a problem, is there any evidence? I have no idea about their architecture, but it should be possible to just leave one connection open (keep-alive connection) and always update the state when something changes. Especially on mobile devices, this would probably not be desirable for everyone (especially since it could mean that it also drains battery or that a connection had to be established any time vivaldi was opened), but I don't see why there could not be an option.
If the server architecture really cannot handle the sync load currently, it should be worked on anyway, but this is a seperate thing (and not really encouraging tbh).
@Pesala Thanks. Yeah, I figured this one would be a stretch depending on Vivaldi's servers. But gotta ask
BTW, I've got a million tabs open and other crap running on my Chromebox hardware, so I'm not surprised it freezes up occasionally. The hope is though that the tabs sync as soon before it freezes as possible, so that way those last <15 minutes of finding neat internet stuff isn't lost. But this is probs just a me problem.
