As it currently stands, holding right-click on a link and performing the Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) mouse gesture will open a new tab with the link.

What I'd like is that if you selected text and performed the Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) gesture, a new tab would open and search for the selected text in the default search engine.

I'm aware that there's a Search with Selection gesture for this purpose, but having two gestures for basically the same feature is a little annoying. So as an alternative solution for this, allow Search with Selection to have the same gesture as the New Tab and Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) gestures.