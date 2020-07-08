Extend New Tab Mouse Gesture to work with Text
TheNorsePantheon
As it currently stands, holding right-click on a link and performing the Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) mouse gesture will open a new tab with the link.
What I'd like is that if you selected text and performed the Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) gesture, a new tab would open and search for the selected text in the default search engine.
I'm aware that there's a Search with Selection gesture for this purpose, but having two gestures for basically the same feature is a little annoying. So as an alternative solution for this, allow Search with Selection to have the same gesture as the New Tab and Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link) gestures.
Pesala Ambassador
@TheNorsePantheon One can simply search selected text with any search engine from the context menu.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
