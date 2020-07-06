Notes Versioning / Undo
Currently, you can delete a note and, if you regretted or it was a mistake, you can go to the trash bin and recover that note.
But what about mistakes inside a note itself?
You can do a very simple Undo, text editor style, but that has a problem: If you close Vivaldi and later open it up again, all those undo changes will be lost.
I was thinking something more like Dropbox versioning of files. Not too much, I guess with 5 previous versions of a note most people would be fine.
You can even make it a premium feature, I think a lot of people would pay for it such a myself
