Outlook 365 hyperlinks not working with Vivaldi
I have Win10 64 bit, latest Outlook 365
I have Vivaldi set as my Default Web Browser. The last few days when I click a link in an email within Outlook 365 nothing happens but if I change the Default Browser to Firefox or Microsoft Edge the link opens up a webpage.
//MODEDIT: similar issue: click link, switches to vivaldi, but page not showing
Vincent500
@JackD860 I just tested and for me it works fine when I click a link in the Outlook desktop app and via the webversions of outlook.
Make sure that Vivaldi is up-to-date. Press the Vivaldi menu (top left) > help > check for new version. Update if there is a new version available and check if the issue is resolved.
If that does not work, try the following:
- Open the windows 10 settings app > apps > default apps and make sure that vivaldi is selected as the default application for the webbrowser.
If that does not resolve the issue try opening outlook in safe mode to see if any extension in outlook is conflicting
- Press Windows key + R.
- In that popup, type the following: "Outlook.exe /safe" and press enter or OK.
- Outlook now opens in safe mode. Check if opening a link now opens it in Vivaldi.
After testing, to leave safe mode, just close outlook and open it like you normally would.
Let us know if it works
Updated Vivaldi and now web links from Outlook no longer work. Error "Your Organization's Policies are Preventing Us from Completing this Action for You". After messing for 0.5 hours and reverting to Edge the links finally worked again. Switching back to Vivaldi as Default broke the links. Starting Outlook in safe mode with no add-ins did not fix the problem.
I love Vivaldi ... but no linking makes it tough to use.
Any ideas?
After I typed the above ... I defaulted back to Edge and the links work again ...
I have the same problem. Tried to change default browser to Firefox - that worked. Changed it back to Vivaldi - again not working.
@midnite
@doctorg What helped: Change default web-browser from Vivaldi to something else and change it right back. Then restart computer. Without restarting it did not work.
@midnite Some Windows versions and some Microsoft products do often reset file type associations out of the blue or after updates.
Their not-so-nice way of promoting only their products.
I had similar issues regularly with Windows 10 & 11 breaking Vivaldi as default browser.
Sometimes only a full reset of Windows Standard Apps helped me.
@midnite Well then, that is super annoying.
I had to do a restart to finish a Windows 10 update: 2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5014699).
I think Vivaldi also updated during that restart: 5.3.2679.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Outlook would not open links. Default Web Browser was set to Vivaldi. Switched it to Edge, then tried to switch back, had to confirm (switch anyway). Outlook still would not open links. Switched back to Edge, open links worked. Switch back to Vivaldi, not working. Restart Windows, now Outlook will open links in Vivaldi.
My issue is fixed by editing registry key.
Can confirm, switching default browser back and forth and then reboot fixed the issue. W11, Vivaldi 7.1.