@JackD860 I just tested and for me it works fine when I click a link in the Outlook desktop app and via the webversions of outlook.

Make sure that Vivaldi is up-to-date. Press the Vivaldi menu (top left) > help > check for new version. Update if there is a new version available and check if the issue is resolved.

If that does not work, try the following:

Open the windows 10 settings app > apps > default apps and make sure that vivaldi is selected as the default application for the webbrowser.

If that does not resolve the issue try opening outlook in safe mode to see if any extension in outlook is conflicting

Press Windows key + R. In that popup, type the following: "Outlook.exe /safe" and press enter or OK. Outlook now opens in safe mode. Check if opening a link now opens it in Vivaldi.

After testing, to leave safe mode, just close outlook and open it like you normally would.

Let us know if it works