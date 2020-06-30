When trying to download another or the same file again from the same tab (still in same site), clicking the "save as" button doesn't do anything.

This is tested on Windows 8, with Vivaldi 3.1.1929.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I noticed the bug on earlier versions too, so it's not specific to this version.

Pre-requisites:

"Settings -> Save files to default location without asking" = Disabled

Steps to reproduce:

Open https://vivaldi.com/download/ (same happens everywhere else too, this is not a website problem) Click the download button Click the "Save As" button Select the place you want to save the file Wait for the download to finish, or pause it... you can remove the download too if you want (sometimes downloads have errors and stop, and can't be resumed from the downloads pane, that's how I found out this bug) Click on anywhere else on the download page so that the "Thanks for downloading Vivaldi!" popup vanishes Click the download button again Click the "Save As" button

= You can repeat the last two steps (7-8) but the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed is not shown anymore.

Click on anywhere else on the download page so that the "Thanks for downloading Vivaldi!" popup vanishes Reload the download page, bypassing cache, by pressing Ctrl+F5 Click the download button again Click the "Save As" button

= Even after reloading the download page, the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed is not shown.

Click on anywhere else on the download page so that the "Thanks for downloading Vivaldi!" popup vanishes Select another Vivaldi installer file from the drop-down menu of the download button, e.g. some linux installer file Click the "Save As" button

= Even after trying to download different file from the same page, the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed is not shown.

Open (copy+paste the address) https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/ IN THE SAME TAB where the Vivaldi download page is currently at this point of the test Click either one of the download buttons Click the "Save As" button

= Now the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed IS shown.

Only by opening a clone of the download page, or manually opening a new tab and going to the download page, the "Save As" dialog is again shown, BUT again, only for the first download try. And site change seems to also "unlock" the "save as" dialog, BUT only for the first download try.