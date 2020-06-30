[Resolved] Save As download dialog doesn't appear when trying to download another or same file again from the same site
When trying to download another or the same file again from the same tab (still in same site), clicking the "save as" button doesn't do anything.
This is tested on Windows 8, with Vivaldi 3.1.1929.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I noticed the bug on earlier versions too, so it's not specific to this version.
Pre-requisites:
"Settings -> Save files to default location without asking" = Disabled
Steps to reproduce:
- Open https://vivaldi.com/download/ (same happens everywhere else too, this is not a website problem)
- Click the download button
- Click the "Save As" button
- Select the place you want to save the file
- Wait for the download to finish, or pause it... you can remove the download too if you want (sometimes downloads have errors and stop, and can't be resumed from the downloads pane, that's how I found out this bug)
- Click on anywhere else on the download page so that the "Thanks for downloading Vivaldi!" popup vanishes
- Click the download button again
- Click the "Save As" button
= You can repeat the last two steps (7-8) but the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed is not shown anymore.
- Click on anywhere else on the download page so that the "Thanks for downloading Vivaldi!" popup vanishes
- Reload the download page, bypassing cache, by pressing Ctrl+F5
- Click the download button again
- Click the "Save As" button
= Even after reloading the download page, the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed is not shown.
- Click on anywhere else on the download page so that the "Thanks for downloading Vivaldi!" popup vanishes
- Select another Vivaldi installer file from the drop-down menu of the download button, e.g. some linux installer file
- Click the "Save As" button
= Even after trying to download different file from the same page, the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed is not shown.
- Open (copy+paste the address) https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/ IN THE SAME TAB where the Vivaldi download page is currently at this point of the test
- Click either one of the download buttons
- Click the "Save As" button
= Now the actual "Save As" dialog to select where the file should be placed IS shown.
Only by opening a clone of the download page, or manually opening a new tab and going to the download page, the "Save As" dialog is again shown, BUT again, only for the first download try. And site change seems to also "unlock" the "save as" dialog, BUT only for the first download try.
Anyone else able to reproduce? Does this happen also on other platforms?
Has this been reported already or should I send a bug report?
Upvote for detailed report. Unfortunately, I'm unable to reproduce here on Win10. Might be an OS issue, as the appearance (or not) of the download dialog is up to the OS.
Have you tried in a clean or Guest profile?
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
@Pathduck said:
Have you tried in a clean or Guest profile?
I tried the Guest profile and can't reproduce on it. But I noticed something other odd, when downloading in the Guest profile, the download pane does not show the downloaded files at all. Only the download pane button shows a progress bar for the download!
Very weird. Any thoughts on how/where I should look next? What could be affecting the OS download dialog this way in Vivaldi?
Tried to disable all extension (only have 5 of them), no change, still the same problem.
@Tealing said in [BUG] Save As download dialog doesn't appear when trying to download another or same file again from the same site:
I tried the Guest profile and can't reproduce on it.
Then it's most likely one of your extensions, a setting or combination of this and the OS. Not sure what more could be done unless someone else is able to reproduce. Note that when disabling extensions doing a restart of the browser is recommended to make sure nothing's already loaded up.
If you're able to reproduce in a clean profile please write up a bug report:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Tip: Fastest way to test a clean profile without installing Standalone or messing with your profile is to launch with the argument:
vivaldi.exe --user-data-dir=%temp%\vivaldi
when downloading in the Guest profile, the download pane does not show the downloaded files at all.
This I can reproduce. Good catch
Please report this as a separate issue. I don't think they've expected someone to download files in a Guest profile
Very weird. Any thoughts on how/where I should look next?
Best is probably to try to reproduce in a clean profile. Or use a tool like ProcessMonitor to try to figure out what happens on your system when the dialog fails to show. (gets very technical though).
@Pathduck said:
Note that when disabling extensions doing a restart of the browser is recommended to make sure nothing's already loaded up.
Tried restarting with extension disabled and no change, still a problem.
BTW, I have a standalone installation of Vivaldi, could that have an effect on this problem?
Is a clean profile somehow different to the guest profile? Just wondering if I should try both. And does your instruction of using "--user-data-dir=%temp%\vivaldi" work in standalone installation too, without me losing the current profile/settings?
Thanks for helping me out!
Please report this as a separate issue. I don't think they've expected someone to download files in a Guest profile
Reported and filed as VB-69403.
@Tealing said in [BUG] Save As download dialog doesn't appear when trying to download another or same file again from the same site:
I have a standalone installation of Vivaldi, could that have an effect on this problem?
It shouldn't. Do you have a regular installation to try?
Is a clean profile somehow different to the guest profile?
They're basically the same. But a Guest profile is very limited in what the user can do (settings, history etc) so a clean profile is better for reproduction. A guest profile is just the first thing to try.
You can also click the Profile icon and add another profile ("person"), it will accomplish the same. The point is to just remove the most common causes of issues like extensions or non-default settings.
I prefer the %temp% version because I then don't have to worry about any old profiles hanging around
In short; installed normal Vivaldi, tried to reproduce after every little change. I fiddled with Vivaldi settings, installed all the same extension and settings one by one, nothing triggered this problem.
Then I remembered that there's "Chrome" settings that aren't exposed in Vivaldi settings, went there and after a while I found the culprit.
chrome:settings -> Privacy and security -> Site Settings -> Automatic downloads ( chrome://settings/content/automaticDownloads )
It was switched to:
"Do not allow any site to download multiple files automatically"
when the default is:
"Ask when a site tries to download files automatically after the first file (recommended)"
So, there it is. I don't like the way that setting is named, the "automatically" part is confusing and IMO it's somewhat hard to make the connection to my problem. Also IMO the separate settings interfaces for Vivaldi and to some Chrome settings, which also seem to have some overlapping (dunno if those Chrome settings affect Vivaldi settings though), obviously isn't that great.
EDIT: Thank you all that helped!
@tealing
Many thanks, I had the same problem since a few years. Many times I thought about change Vivaldi for other browser because this issue was a big problem for me. But I love this browser and didn't want to do it.
Sorry my english, I'm from Poland.
I've been dealing with this for several years now, across 2 Windows operating systems, and it finally annoyed the crap out of me enough to go searching. I can't believe this is such a buried issue.
But... DEAR LORD, thank you so much to @Tealing for figuring it out and posting the solution! I use Tinkercad for business and was being forced to reload the page every time I wanted to export a design... wasting SO MUCH TIME! I created an account here solely to be able to thank you!
Adding this so the thread is easier to find for searchers: Vivaldi was failing to open the save as dialog multiple times on the same page. It would only open it once and then you had to reload the page or launch another tab to get the save as dialog to reappear.
-
mib2berlin
@skirge01
Hi, I am glad it work for you but I am a bit curious because multiple files is the default.
Do you use or used a download manager extension or anything may influence this setting?
Cheers, mib
I've never used any download managers**. Honestly, I can't imagine what would've caused this setting to get changed as I don't go about installing random software on a regular basis, but if multiple files is the default, clearly SOMETHING made the change. I took a look at all my currently installed programs and nothing looks like it would impact Vivaldi, but that doesn't mean I didn't uninstall something that left its mark without my realizing. I truly wish I knew!
** Well, maybe back in my Windows XP days, but that was about 5 or 6 computers ago and Vivaldi wasn't born yet.
mib2berlin
@skirge01
Thanks for the feedback, thought it help other user if you say: "Ah, I had DL manger xy installed".
Cheers, mib
@Tealing thanks man. many years have passed, but this shit still hasn't been fixed, the developers just don't care