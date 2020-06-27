Optimization for the Too Long Search By List
LittleboyHarry
I have been adding a lot of search engines to my browser, because I love the omni toolbar search.
However, I'd also like to search by the popped up search list after right clicking the context menu and then focusing "search by" menu item.
Look at the below picture when I want to search "Lorem Ipsum" with a specific search engine for example, which reveals that the list is too long:
Could your dear development team break the long list into two or multiple columns? or append a search bar, or a recognizable icon for each search item?
I need to avoid picking my search engine one by one in keeping scrolling the list up and down for a long time.
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@LittleboyHarry More is not always better.
With so many search engines, even with icons, you're going to spend time choosing search engines.
Vote for Show Icons in Search with Menu, which would help a bit.
Go to Settings, Search, to sort your engines so that your most frequently used ones are in the middle of the list, and in a logical order.
