bavariancowboy
I'd wish there was a setting in Vivaldi for Android so that I could open links from other apps in an incognito tab. Then I wouldn't have to worry about cookies anymore. Firefox preview has this ability.
I was going to request to the same. I don't want to open some Google link services in the normal profile to avoid being tracked and remembered. Having the option to open some bookmarks in the speed dial in a separate private window would be useful.
Use
- right-click context menu
- Mouse Gesture
I already know that, but if you forget for some reason and click on the site, game over. Its late already and you need to clear the cache for that site now.
Why can't we just have a checkbox while editing the bookmark so it always opens with incognito. Also what you posted only works if you go directly to the bookmark. Not from the URL or using the F2 and typing the site. I want it always open on incognito regardless from which part of Vivaldi you open it.
@bavariancowboy enable this flag
chrome://flags/#cct-incognito
bavariancowboy
@balachandarsmr Ok. Did that. And then?
@bavariancowboy try to open any link from other app.
bavariancowboy
@balachandarsmr Hm, doesn't seem to work for me. I enable it, restarted, made Vivaldi my standard browser and tried some links in other apps. They still open in regular tabs.
@bavariancowboy yes it's not working for me too.
You can now do this in android as well.
