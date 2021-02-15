@TbGbe said in Open links in incognito mode:

@terere said in Open links in incognito mode: Having the option to open some bookmarks in the speed dial in a separate private window would be useful. Use right-click context menu

Mouse Gesture

I already know that, but if you forget for some reason and click on the site, game over. Its late already and you need to clear the cache for that site now.

Why can't we just have a checkbox while editing the bookmark so it always opens with incognito. Also what you posted only works if you go directly to the bookmark. Not from the URL or using the F2 and typing the site. I want it always open on incognito regardless from which part of Vivaldi you open it.