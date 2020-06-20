For blocked content Counter
For the content that is blocked on the page, the shield icon in the upper left should be written on how many are blocked.
⭞ ℓє∂єиαν.ｉｎｆｏ
@Ledenav If there is content blocked in the site, the shield can turn into a different color or a vivid color. if there is nothing to block on the page, it may become a faded color. It should be added to Vivaldi.
