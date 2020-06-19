I frequently copy and paste URLs from the address bar, and lately I keep running up against the (new?) Vivaldi feature whereby holding Ctrl while clicking on the address bar causes the URL to update (removing the part of the path that comes after where you click the mouse) and then triggers navigation to the updated URL.

It's a frustrating behaviour because when quickly copying URLs via Ctrl-A / Ctrl-C I've got into the habit of pre-emptively holding down Ctrl before I click the address bar so I can then quickly tap A ("select all") then C ("copy"), but now instead of the expected behaviour (select all on the URL and then copy), this causes me to navigate to a new (and often non-existent) URL.

I've only run into this recently, so I'm wondering if it's a new feature? It also seems to be Vivaldi-specific: I can't reproduce it in Firefox, Chrome, or Edge.

Either way, I find it annoying because (a) it forces me to slow down and (b) frequently causes me to unintentionally navigate away from the page whose URL I'm trying to copy.

It would be great to at least be able to disable it in Settings (personally I think it should be disabled by default, since it's so at odds with other browsers, but I'd be happy with the ability to disable it).