Hello again. I love the mobile version of Vivaldi, I really enjoy it. Still, I think it's worth mentioning that I think the user interface could be improved and be a little more "logical".

Why am I saying this? I've been using the cell phone browser quite a bit, and I think it's very good (possibility of having a browser integrated into the apps + ad blocker, etc) but despite this, I feel it lacks in terms of where to place functions. A clear example is in the case of opening a new tab, I have the possibility of:

Open a new tab from the V button

By keeping the number of tabs pressed

From the tab panel at the top (if you have it active)

He didn't mention it from the tab panel because it's understandable to me from there, but in the other case it's quite varied. My main complaint would be from the V button, as it is quite full of options, and I think it would not be bad to eliminate some that seem to be repeated... Or find a way to customize it. Or leave him a better design.

As a detail, if one uses the tabs from the top, making them visible as in PC, why do you have the section activated from the bottom if or if? I think it would be nice if they made a welcome message and with the possibility of configuring these things I mention.

Another thing that I would find interesting, and add customization, would be the possibility of being able, besides leaving the address bar at the bottom as mentioned above, to leave the navigation options inside the V section as a Chrome style. And the same thing if I were upstairs, but I guess that's something that's already taken into account.