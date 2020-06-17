Solved Pinch Zooming feature to be enabled via Touchpad
Re: Full Page Zoom Combined with Text Zoom
I am unfortunately not well versed in the terms used for these functions, so I'll define/demonstrate by picture what I mean by some of the features.
"Pinch to zoom" or "Pinch Zooming"
"Normal Zoom" "Upscaling/Upsizing" (anything besides "pinch zooming")
I am able to pinch to zoom by using my fingers (touch) on my touchscreen,
but I am unable to use it on touchpad is in other Chromium browsers (Brave, Edge, Chrome, as demonstrated in the first image above)
It would be excellent if the default zoom method would be the pinching (as in zooming into the area that's pinched into, rather than upscaling/upsizing the font and page elements), and leaving the other type of zoom to be enabled by the scroller thing as shown below, and any other available means such as the shortcuts and whatever is available in the control menus
Or at least provide an option to leave us to choose between what the default action of pinching the touchpad would be, etc.
Hello, I stumbled upon this thread because I was also having the same issue where a touchscreen pinch would zoom but a trackpad pinch would act the same as a Ctrl + or Ctrl -. I also have Windows version 20H2 and at this point, Vivaldi version 3.8. The "Pinch to Zoom" was already checked in the Windows settings.
However, after messing around in Vivaldi's settings, I have found a solution. I went to Settings => Webpages => scrolled down to Default Webpage Zoom. I saw that the "Use Ctrl + Scroll to Zoom Page" was checked. After unchecking, pinching with the trackpad now zooms like in other browsers! It might be a good idea to keep this option unchecked by default when Vivaldi is installed.
Hopefully this helps anyone coming here!
I also would like this feature. The text upscaling zoom feels clunky and jittery, whereas the pinch zoom feels much more fluid and modern. Also, upscaling zoom can be accessed by doing CMD+= and CMD+- but pinch zoom can't be accessed anywhere.
@Aeteriss The code for it will have to be written from scratch to be present in the Vivaldi UI.
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
Thanks a lot @Jawadd1 for posting this one.
This (upscaling and not zooming) is a very frustrating thing & the only reason why i have to forcefully use edge etc sometimes. ..
... when dealing with images' containing pages (as they require frequent zooming in and out). But currently (on upscaling elements), the pages' images stay the same or even worse decrease in size (all this happens with a niiice jitter). And this totally overthrows me all the time. when i zoom, i want my whole page to zoom as one single piece.
Expectations Reality Zoom Scale
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
i recently updated to windows 10 20h2, and just noticed today that this feature is implemented in windows itself.
It feels so nice to be able to pinch to zoom in vivaldi. sooo helpful everywhere from wikipedia, to gitlab, to twitter - basically most all browser places
- this will probably reduce the priority of implementing this in-house in vivaldi even further lol/sigh
- also, this will require the device to be running on windows version/linux distro having this option, and having a touchpad (or a way to simulate that).
-
Update: i just tested on a less frequently updated system: Windows 10 1803 and Vivaldi 3.1.1929.45 . It has this "pinch to zoom" option in windows settings too. But vivaldi there still scaled on touchpad pinching.
So, I aint sure which fixed the thing - the windows update to 20H2 or the vivaldi update to 3.5.2115.87 or both lol:
- If windows update fixed the thing - that would likely mean that it added support for more apps.
- If vivaldi update fixed the thing - that'd likely mean that it added support for using that windows pinch to zoom gesture.
silvineole
@rangumi well, thank you man
@rangumi said in Pinch Zooming feature to be enabled via Touchpad:
Uncheck "Use Ctrl + Scroll to Zoom Page" ...
hey, i just checked my vivaldi settings, and it was unchecked there. nice. thanks for reporting/documenting ur findings here
allow me to vent the stuff here
To be honest, I'd love if Vivaldi fixed that "bug" as it kind of annoying.
Sometime I like to use mouse, but when comes to zooming while the option is ticked off, it won't zoom.
Although the competitor, cough cough Google Chrome cough cough, does both, pinch zooming for trackpad (and don't increase the scale of the page) and literal zooming while using
ctrl+ Scroll on mouse.
It's kinda silly if you ask me, albeit I knew well if the team decided to use their own UI/UX for Vivaldi.
-
Yo how is this still not fixed? This was opened literally 3 years ago.
Your browser behaviour is objectively wrong.
Pinch to zoom should do viewport scaling.
Ctrl+Scroll should do element scaling.
That is standard behaviour in literally every browser.
You seem to have forgotten that Vivaldi (and other such competitors) are competitors - people don't start out on your browsers!
If your settings and features are actual regressions in functionality, we ain't gonna stay.
Put this setting back to the default handling of the display engine.
As it is, we have to choose between viewport and element scaling, which is stupid, and is a reason that I'm not gonna stay on Vivaldi.
I use both functions in tandem every day.
Literally makes no sense to have disabled this.
At least give the options for it to be configured by the user!
Fix this and I'll come back.
petersaints
I also don't understand why this behavior hasn't changed in years. I mean, why do I have to give up on Ctrl + Scroll to get Pinch to Zoom. I more often than not use Ctrl+ +/- but still, the way things are you have to give up on one function to get the other.
Also, we should probably create ANOTHER thread about this issue. Since this one is marked as [SOLVED] I guess that nobody from Vivaldi will ever look into it.