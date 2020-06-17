Re: Full Page Zoom Combined with Text Zoom

I am unfortunately not well versed in the terms used for these functions, so I'll define/demonstrate by picture what I mean by some of the features.

"Pinch to zoom" or "Pinch Zooming"



"Normal Zoom" "Upscaling/Upsizing" (anything besides "pinch zooming")



I am able to pinch to zoom by using my fingers (touch) on my touchscreen,

but I am unable to use it on touchpad is in other Chromium browsers (Brave, Edge, Chrome, as demonstrated in the first image above)

It would be excellent if the default zoom method would be the pinching (as in zooming into the area that's pinched into, rather than upscaling/upsizing the font and page elements), and leaving the other type of zoom to be enabled by the scroller thing as shown below, and any other available means such as the shortcuts and whatever is available in the control menus

Or at least provide an option to leave us to choose between what the default action of pinching the touchpad would be, etc.