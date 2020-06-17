It would be nice to be able to lock the tiling layout. When locked, attempting to change, open and/or close any of the tabs inside a layout would only affect the active tab, leaving all other shown tabs as they were.

In order to achieve a similar effect, right now the only options are to de-tile the tabs and re-tile them again or to have multiple windows opened and juggle tabs between them, which is not that convenient.

How I would picture this is to slightly rework the 'tile tiling' button, as shown below.



It would also be nice if the button's icon changed to it's highlighted color when a layout is locked, in order to know if the layout is locked or not.