Reset protocol association
-
Hello, I've been "fighting" with a weird issue about protocol association.
I use to have a small plugin to send callto: protocol request to a softphone (so I can click a number to call my customer).
I have made a mistake once while the pop up about the website wanting to open a software which I said cancel then stop.
The weird thing is that now, I can't revert this mistake. I have tried this plugin on Chromium on the same computer and its working (which means it isnt a protocole association problem in Windows parameters).
Is there a way to :
1- Select / switch back the protocol opening behavior in Vivaldi ? (I have installed / uninstalled Vivaldi after many tries)
2- Reset the extension preferences (I thought that uninstalling then reinstalling would solve my problem).
Best regards.
-
@Thomasdtg Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Try the url
chrome://settings/handlers.
At the moment Vivaldi lacks the UI for this, hopefully it will come in the future, and improve upon the limited Chromium settings.
-
@Pathduck
Thanks for the answer. I have already tried this one.
Theres only one "allow / disallow" option....which hasn't solved my problem.
The option in my case is "allowed"...but the extension can't get to send the callto: request.
-
@Gwen-Dragon Thanks !
How can I twitch this ?
I have tried editing my preferences file...but couldn't find the line.
There are tons of config files...so I haven't tried a lot of them.
Could you confirm which file (and its place) I should edit, and which line has to be modified.
Thank you
-
/rant on
Unfortunately, the (expletive deleted) Chromium developers in their "infinite wisdom" insist on making custom protocol handling extremely difficult. Because according to them "users are idiots and must be protected from themselves"...
/rant off
What extension are we talking about (I assume not a plugin because those are no longer working)?
How does the
callme://links look?
I had edited my Preferences JSON file manually to add protocols for Steam, Magnet and SFTP. Apparently the changes I did are now gone with the last update. But for some reason I now get the popup asking me if I want to open them in the OS assigned application, with the checkbox for remembering the choice, so something has changed. I know a lot of users complained when they removed that checkbox so it would always pop up.
But I do think the browser only decides whether to allow sending the protocol to the underlying OS or not, so the OS file type associations still decide what apps are opened, as above qBittorrent for magnet links.
-
@Gwen-Dragon Thanks for your help. Unfortunately...Reseting everything didn't help. The pop-up (as seen below) doesn't show up anymore.
-
@Pathduck Thank you !
The pop-up for callto: protocol (which I choose to open with open-xdg program like XivoClient) doesn't even shows up.
I have tried with Chromium Edge the same combination...it works with it
I have tried looking for "callto" in the preference Json file... I havent found nothing.
Plus, I have also checked this file in the ChromiumEdge folder...no trace of the callto: association
-
@Thomasdtg In my Preferences file I have the following:
"protocol_handler" : { "allowed_origin_protocol_pairs" : { "https://stian.sdf.org" : { "sftp" : true }, "https://store.steampowered.com" : { "steam" : true } } },
These entries result from clicking "Remember" on the dialog asking you to open in the associated application. This was different in versions before Chromium 84.
We never did ask what your version of Vivaldi or OS is, so assuming latest Stable release (3.1.1929.34) on Windows 10?
Above you write about "open-xdg"? Is this on Linux?
I made a test page here:
https://lueticface.htmlpasta.com/
What happens if you click the callto link or sftp link?
-
@Pathduck
Wow ! thanks @Pathduck !
Well, I have checked your page : protocols seem to work fine !
Call-to is associated with the good application and works fine.
So now with your tool, it seems we know where's the problem from.
It seems to come from the extension I use to "add" a call-to link to the webpage (its name is "right-click dialer" )
I have blocked by it by accident and now I can't get it back to work like it did.
For information : OS is Win 10 x64 (latest : 19041.329) - Vivaldi is 3.1.1929.45
-
@Thomasdtg No worries
But I assume this is not solved for you - you don't get a menu from the extension after selecting and right-clicking a number? The extension appears to be very basic, no options page or way to disable it for some domains.
Have you checked your Extensions (Tools > Extensions) to make sure it's not disabled?
-
@Pathduck said in Reset protocol association:
don't get a menu from the extension after selecting and right-clicking a number? The extension appears to be very basic, no options page or way to disable it for some domains.
It is activated. Its definitely basisc, but it did the job very well
heres a screenshot of the extension parameters (in French sorry).
I have like "activated" it in any case.
Its probably related to the fact that I have "forbiden" to open once by mistake...and can't roll back
-
@Thomasdtg So, you don't have "Right click dialer" in the context menu for a number?
-
It is present. but does nothing.
It used to open a small pop up with the number on which I had to click before it dials our phone sotfware.
It works flawlessly on Chrome, Chromium and Edge on my computer....but not in Vivaldi
-
@Thomasdtg And this popup, does it come from the extension or your phone software? Do you have a screenshot of how it looks when it works?
I know very little of such software or how it integrates with the browser I'm afraid. Maybe someone else that uses such dialers can help more...
-
Hello, the pop up comes from the extension.
Heres a screenshot
-
@Thomasdtg Yes, that looks like a browser prompt, triggered by Javascript in the extension.
I had a test in Chromium and it worked there. Also had a look in the code of the extension, all it does is:
var phoneNumber = sanitizeNumber(meniuInfo.selectionText); phoneNumber = prompt("Edit number", phoneNumber);
It appears to fail on the sanitizeNumber method. The prompt itself should work, it just doesn't get there. You can try this yourself by pasting into the address bar:
javascript:prompt("Edit number", "123456789")
So, at this point you have the options:
- Contact the extension developer and have them look at why it breaks in Vivaldi.
- Report a bug to Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
I wouldn't have high hopes it being fixed soon but they might decide to have a look at it since it appears to work in Chromium.
- Find an alternative:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/right-click-dialer/aedibklnjgnhjooclfofmleheeihipbd/related
I don't believe there's a settings you've clicked to unset this. It just doesn't work.
-
@Pathduck said in Reset protocol association:
javascript:prompt("Edit number", "123456789")
Thanks a lot for the research. It seems that I also have a bug with the "tel:" protocol which doesnt seem to be handled at all.
Native "Callto:" works (like you've put on the webpage you've created for test).
I'll report a bug...maybe the team will get it fixed.
-
@pathduck.
The checkbox will be present on secure (https) sites only. It will not be available on insecure (http) sites. You can override this with the Vivaldi flag (vivaldi://flags) "Insecure origins treated as secure".
-
@thomasdtg
I have the same issue with the "tel:" protocol. Maybe linked to "Callto". I have diagnosed it down to a profile issue. Meaning, if Open a Guest window the "tel:" protocol works, and I can click-to-call. But, in my regular profile, I get an "Aborted" message. I believe deleting my profile, and starting afresh will solve the issue. Not sure yet, how to do that without deleting all my settings etc. Any advice on that welcomed.
-
I am not sure, whether this topic is already dead or I am about to hijack it in some way; if that should be the case bare with me.
I recently installed "Phone Link" on my computer and would like to have callto and tel protocol entries handled by the app, so that I can isntantly start a call via my smartphone.
I read the posts above and also had a look at Add Protocol Handler to Settings, but all tips are rather vague, at least not as concrete to try to implement them aside from the fact that the settings might be overwritten by the next update.
To make a long question short: Should I try to fix this via Settings or should I rather open a ticket with Vivaldi in order to have this issue clarified?