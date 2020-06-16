/rant on

Unfortunately, the (expletive deleted) Chromium developers in their "infinite wisdom" insist on making custom protocol handling extremely difficult. Because according to them "users are idiots and must be protected from themselves"...

/rant off

What extension are we talking about (I assume not a plugin because those are no longer working)?

How does the callme:// links look?

I had edited my Preferences JSON file manually to add protocols for Steam, Magnet and SFTP. Apparently the changes I did are now gone with the last update. But for some reason I now get the popup asking me if I want to open them in the OS assigned application, with the checkbox for remembering the choice, so something has changed. I know a lot of users complained when they removed that checkbox so it would always pop up.

But I do think the browser only decides whether to allow sending the protocol to the underlying OS or not, so the OS file type associations still decide what apps are opened, as above qBittorrent for magnet links.