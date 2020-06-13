It would be extremely useful if there was some sort of indicator (whether on the tab, or like a notification icon on the notes icon in the side panel) that shows that I've already written a note on this page or website.

Just like how the Windows icon on the side panel shows a notification bubble with a number, the same thing can be displayed on/next to the notes icon to tell me how many notes I have on this page.

I write notes to remember things or set references for myself, but sometimes I forget that I've even written notes, so it would be extremely useful to see that I've written notes so that I'd be reminded to check them out to help me browse whatever page I'm on, or remind me of a task I wanted to do but forgot, etc.

Thank you