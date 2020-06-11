Better dark theme
ImaginaryFreedom
Here's the post I did on this:
In short: the dark theme that comes with Vivaldi 3 on Windows is not, IMHO, very ergonomically useful.
Too many UI elements like buttons and controls are borderless, and as a result "sink into the background" and cause you to keep clicking in the wrong places because you cannot ascertain where one UI element ends and the neighboring UI element starts.
Also, the scroll bar disappears shortly after you let go of it, making it completely disappear. It can take me the better part of 10 seconds to find it sometimes because it's not obvious amongst the black-ink background.
Personally I like "dark" themes because blinding white page backgrounds hurt my eyes, but I really hate "black" themes where everything disappears into the blackness. Such things are, to me, ergonomically worse than a light theme.
Thanks.
I use the dark mode extension by grephy which is available in the chrome web store.has a large variety of dark themes you can use.
ImaginaryFreedom
Ooh, I'll have to check that out. Thanks.
