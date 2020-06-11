Hi.

I personally have enjoyed working with notes in Obsidian before finding the "Notes" in Vivaldi very useful too.

However one thing that I am currently missing is to be able to link notes internally, like making references to another note, which would then be rendered as a link.

Obsidian is very powerful thanks to this linking feature, and I think it would be cool and useful to have interlinking notes within Vivaldi as well.

cf. https://help.obsidian.md/Linking+notes+and+files/Internal+links