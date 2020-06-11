Notes: allow to link one note from another note
It could be useful to be able to link other notes from one note.
It will be possible to organize your notes: for instance you could have one "master" note as index that links to other notes as "leafs" or "chapters" or "sub-topics".
Hi.
I personally have enjoyed working with notes in Obsidian before finding the "Notes" in Vivaldi very useful too.
However one thing that I am currently missing is to be able to link notes internally, like making references to another note, which would then be rendered as a link.
Obsidian is very powerful thanks to this linking feature, and I think it would be cool and useful to have interlinking notes within Vivaldi as well.
cf. https://help.obsidian.md/Linking+notes+and+files/Internal+links