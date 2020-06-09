The Dark mode update is in my opinion broken. Prior to this release you could go to Vivaldi://flags and enable the flag called "Darken websites checkbox in themes setting".

The implementation here tied the dark mode for web pages to the Vivaldi UI Theme which of course could be tied to the device system theme. this meant that if you had a Dark/Light schedule or manually toggled your devices theme from your quick settings the web pages would adjust based on this.

Now instead in order to switch we have to dig through the setting and manually toggle it, either it should be implemented the way the flag was set or the dark mode toggle should be made available in the standard Vivaldi drop down menu.