Place bookmarks on the side (left/right).
-
The display on laptops is quite wide. However, it is quite low.
If there was a page, it would be better.
Is this possible?
SolidRock
-
derDay Supporters
@SolidRock
if you mean the bookmarks bar, it could be possible with CSS hacks (I don't know) but not with a "regular" setting.
probably it's easier if you just enable the bookmarks panel (F4) and place it left or right side
-
Pesala Ambassador
@SolidRock Please vote for the existing request.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests