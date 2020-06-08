Auto Desktop Mode/Tab Strip when in landscape
-
rodrigoswz
Tab Strip on phones is something very cool but very meaningless to use these days that phones have huge screens and it is almost impossible to use this feature with just one hand. At least when the phone is in portrait mode...
It would be very useful if Vivaldi automatically enabled Tab Strip and other features when the phone is in landscape mode.
My idea would be, if the phone is in landscape:
- Enable "Show Tab Strip"
- Enable "Desktop Mode" view
- Enable "Hide Status Bar"
By doing this, we could enjoy a much more valid and unique desktop experience in an Android browser.
-
I completely agree. The following settings should have the option of being set differently between portrait mode, landscape mode, and tablet/desktop (e.g. Samsung DeX):
- Always Show Desktop Site
- Swipe To Close Tab
- Address Bar At Bottom
- Show Tab Bar
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests