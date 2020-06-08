Tab Strip on phones is something very cool but very meaningless to use these days that phones have huge screens and it is almost impossible to use this feature with just one hand. At least when the phone is in portrait mode...

It would be very useful if Vivaldi automatically enabled Tab Strip and other features when the phone is in landscape mode.

My idea would be, if the phone is in landscape:

Enable "Show Tab Strip"

Enable "Desktop Mode" view

Enable "Hide Status Bar"

By doing this, we could enjoy a much more valid and unique desktop experience in an Android browser.